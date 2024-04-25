PEARL JAM Perform New Songs And Classics On "The Howard Stern Show"; Video

Pearl Jam recently guested on The Howard Stern Show, and performed new songs and classics. Watch the videos below:

More video from the episode is available for streaming below...

Eddie Vedder and producer Andrew Watt were in the recording studio waiting for Stevie Wonder to show up. So they wrote a Pearl Jam song about it.

Eddie Vedder tells Howard Stern why he was hesitant to release the Pearl Jam hit "Better Man."

Pearl Jam reminisce on their experience recording "Even Flow" where the band spent multiple takes trying to nail the track.

Mike McCready delves into his early admiration for Van Halen, shedding light on the influence the band had on his formative years.

Eddie Vedder remembers performing live with the Rolling Stones.

Drummer Matt Cameron tells Howard about his KISS cover band back when he was a teenager and the cease and desist letter he got from the band.

Pearl Jam’s twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, was released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on Friday, April 19. Dark Matter was produced by Grammy award winning producer Andrew Watt and is the band’s first release since Gigaton.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Sacred Of Fear"

"React, Respond"

"Wreckage"

"Dark Matter"

"Won’t Tell"

"Upper Hand"

"Waiting For Stevie"

"Running"

"Something Special"

"Got To Give"

"Setting Sun"

"Wreckage" visualizer/lyric video:

"Running":

"Dark Matter" visualizer:

In support of their new album, Pearl Jam will head out on a world tour this year. Their global tour, hitting nine countries and 25 cities, kicks off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will cover much of North America including shows at Wrigley Field, Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park, and their first hometown performance in six years at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, the world’s first net zero certified arena.

The tour continues with performances in the UK and Europe, including their first performance at London’s brand new and state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, through September, followed by the group’s long-awaited ten-year return to New Zealand and Australia this November. Full routing below.

Special guests Deep Sea Diver (North America Leg 1), Glen Hansard (North America Leg 2), The Murder Capital (UK/EU), Richard Ashcroft (Dublin and London) and Pixies (Australia and New Zealand) will serve as support for these dates.

Tour dates:

May

4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

16 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

25 - Napa Valley, CA - BottleRock Festival **

28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

30 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

June

22 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

25 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

29 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July

2 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

3 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival **

13 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival **

August

22 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

31 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

4 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

12 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

15 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

November

8 - Auckland, New Zealand - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

13 - Gold Coast, Australia - Heritage Bank Stadium

16 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

21 - Sydney, Australia - Giants Stadium

* Rescheduled date from 2022

** Festival dates are already on sale