PEARL JAM Release Official Live Video For "Wreckage"

Pearl Jam have released an official live video for "Wreckage", the current single from their twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records back in April. The footage was filmed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and features tour visuals by Rob Sheridan.

Dark Matter was produced by Grammy award winning producer Andrew Watt and is the band’s first release since Gigaton. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Sacred Of Fear"

"React, Respond"

"Wreckage"

"Dark Matter"

"Won’t Tell"

"Upper Hand"

"Waiting For Stevie"

"Running"

"Something Special"

"Got To Give"

"Setting Sun"

"Wreckage" visualizer/lyric video:

"Running":

"Dark Matter" visualizer: