PEARL JAM's EDDIE VEDDER Announces Two Seattle Solo Shows

Eddie Vedder has just announced two new concert dates for October 2023. Coming on the heels of his September 30 headlining set at Ohana Festival, these shows will take place Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.

Vedder will be returning to the solo stage to raise support for EB Research Partnership (EBRP). All proceeds from the shows will be donated to EBRP, an organization Jill Vedder and Eddie Vedder founded with a group of parents in 2010 to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Public tickets will only be available through Ticketmaster Registration. Ticketmaster Registration is open now, and closes Tuesday, August 22 at 5 PM, PT. To register, head here.

Eddie Vedder tour dates:

September

30 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival*

October

23 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

24 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall