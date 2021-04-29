PEARL JAM To Launch AXS TV's Long Live The 90s Concert Series; STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, JANE’S ADDICTION, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, THE BLACK CROWES, SOUNDGARDEN On Deck

Turn back the clock this spring with a time capsule full of iconic bands that defined an era with “Long Live The 90s”. The all-new weekly limited concert series kicks off as part of Sunday Night Rocks on Sunday, May 9 at 9/8c with seven influential bands whose sound helped shape one of music’s most important decades. This curated collection of unforgettable concerts finds each band taking the stage to showcase their unprecedented staying power as they perform career-spanning timeless hits.

The series opens on May 9 with the Pearl Jam concert film Let’s Play Two, documenting the band’s epic two-night stop at Wrigley Field. Set amidst the backdrop of the Cubs’ historic 2016 season, Let’s Play Two details the unique relationship between the band, the team, and the city, spurred by hometown hero Eddie Vedder, and captures Pearl Jam in peak form as they tear through signatures, including “Better Man,” “Black,” and “Jeremy,” as well as legendary covers of Victoria Williams’ “Crazy Mary” and The Beatles’ “I’ve Got A Feeling.” Other series highlights include Garbage rocking the Queen City of the Plains with an evening of signature hits including “Only Happy When It Rains,” “Stupid Girl,” and “I Think I’m Paranoid” in Garbage: One Mile High… Live (May 16); and Stone Temple Pilots storming into the Windy City for a frenetic set at the Riviera Theatre featuring “Plush,” “Between The Lines” and “Creep” in Stone Temple Pilots: Live In Chicago (May 23).

“Long Live The 90s” is back in action on June 6 with alt-rock superstars Jane’s Addiction in a sideshow spectacle blending art with music as they performs “Jane Says,” “Up The Beach,” “Ocean Size,” and “Mountain Song” with burlesque dancers, trapeze artists and more flying through the air in Jane’s Addiction: Live In NYC. Then, Rage Against The Machine heads across the Pond for a roaring showcase, performing hits such as “Testify,” “Bulls On Parade,” and “Killing In The Name” in Rage Against The Machine - Live At Finsbury Park (June 13). The event closes with a pair of Live From The Artists Den specials, as rock trailblazers The Black Crowes fly South for a soaring set Oxford, Mississippi, performing “Shine Along,” “She Talks To Angels,” and “High Head Blues” (June 20); and Seattle legends Soundgarden wrap up their winter tour with a sold out show at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, performing a landmark set that includes “Rusty Cage,” “Blind Dogs,” “Black Hole Sun,” and many more (June 27).

Check out the full lineup below:

May

9 - Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two

16 - Garbage: One Mile High…Live

23 - Stone Temple Pilots: Live in Chicago

June

6 - Jane’s Addiction: Live in NYC

13 - Rage Against the Machine - Live at Finsbury Park

20 - The Black Crowes: Live From the Artists Den

27 - Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den

(Photo - Danny Clinch)