PENTAGRAM Frontman BOBBY LIEBLING To Play Texas Solo Shows Highlighting Rare Material

Pentagram frontman, Bobby Liebling, has announced two solo shows in Texas this January.

Playing under the name Bobby Liebling And The Rivetheads, the singer will play a set of deep cuts and rare gems from throughout his storied career, including songs from both the Pentagram and Bedemon catalogs. Most of these songs have rarely, if ever, been played live previously.

Joining Liebling for these shows will be a Houston-based backing band featuring members of Doomstress, Sanctus Bellum, and Blues Funeral. These shows promise to be an event that fans in attendance will not soon forget.

Dates:

January

27 - Houston, TX - Black Magic Social Club (Feat. Fostermother, Mr. Plow, Stone Nomads)

28 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well (Feat. Bridgefarmers, and one more TBA)

