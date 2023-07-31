PERIPHERY Announce The Wildfire European Tour '24
July 31, 2023, an hour ago
Periphery, who recently announced their first US headlining tour in support of Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre, have expanded their limited live outings to Europe, performing their first shows on the continent since 2019 in what is dubbed The Wildfire European Tour.
“This will be our first tour of Europe in about 4 ½ years,” says Jake Bowen. “Now that Periphery V is out, I know we’re all excited to visit some of our favorite places and play songs off the new record. We’re looking at really great options for support and will announce those bands very soon. These shows are gonna be nuts, see you there!”
Tickets for the newly announced dates are on-sale this Friday, August 4, at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of tickets remain for the upcoming US trek with several shows already sold out. Ticket links for all shows can be found at Periphery.net.
The Wildfire European Tour ’24 dates:
January
20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
23 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
26 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
27 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
30 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
31 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
February
2 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre
3 - London, UK - Roundhouse
(Photo - Ekaterina Gorbacheva)