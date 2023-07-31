PERIPHERY Announce The Wildfire European Tour '24

Periphery, who recently announced their first US headlining tour in support of Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre, have expanded their limited live outings to Europe, performing their first shows on the continent since 2019 in what is dubbed The Wildfire European Tour.

“This will be our first tour of Europe in about 4 ½ years,” says Jake Bowen. “Now that Periphery V is out, I know we’re all excited to visit some of our favorite places and play songs off the new record. We’re looking at really great options for support and will announce those bands very soon. These shows are gonna be nuts, see you there!”

Tickets for the newly announced dates are on-sale this Friday, August 4, at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of tickets remain for the upcoming US trek with several shows already sold out. Ticket links for all shows can be found at Periphery.net.

The Wildfire European Tour ’24 dates:

January

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

26 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

27 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

30 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

31 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

February

2 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre

3 - London, UK - Roundhouse

(Photo - Ekaterina Gorbacheva)