PERIPHERY Announce The Wildfire North American Tour '24

Periphery, who have opted to play select dates in support of their most recent album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre, rather than a traditional tour, have announced their next round of performances: eight special evenings in various cities the band has not played since the album’s spring 2023 release.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time, with pre-sale tickets available today. Visit Periphery.net for ticketing links. Eidola and Periphery guitarist Jake Bowen, performing music from his solo albums, open on all dates.

The Wildfire Tour ‘24 tour dates:

May

8 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

10 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

11 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

14 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

17 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

18 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Periphery is Jake Bowen (guitar), Matt Halpern (drums), Mark Holcomb (guitar), Misha Mansoor (guitar), and Spencer Sotelo (vocals).

The D.C.-born band have released six albums since 2010: Periphery (2010), Periphery II: This Time It’s Personal (2012), the two part Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega (2015), Periphery III: Select Difficulty (2016), Periphery IV: Hail Stan (2019) and Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre (2023). Over their career they have received two Grammy Award nominations.

The band continues to explore avenues outside of their core work with Periphery, both with numerous side projects (Bulb, Haunted Shores, Four Seconds Ago, King Mothership, etc.), partnerships with various instrument companies, the creation of GetGood Drums (software libraries featuring drum and guitar packs), and an in-person camping experience with clinics (Periphery Summer Jam).

(Photo - Ekaterina Gorbacheva)