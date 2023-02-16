PERIPHERY Partner With Race Service For A.I.-Enhanced "Atropos" Music Video

Periphery, who recently announced the March 10 arrival of their sixth album, Periphery V: Djent is Not A Genre, have partnered with Los Angeles-based creative agency, Race Service, for an A.I.-generated video for the song “Atropos”.

“The feel of ‘Atropos’ features a push and pull between pretty/melodic and dark/chaotic sections,” explains Spencer Sotelo. “That gave me the idea to write about a person who lives, and leans into, a completely superficial lifestyle, and the destructive aftermath of what doing so brings about, not just in that person’s life, but in the world around them. I think the video captures the lyrical essence in its visuals really well, and I’m excited for everyone to enjoy it along with the song.”

Rod Chong, a Race Service executive producer and creative director, directed the video. He sheds light on their approach: “’Atropos’ delves into a surreal world of darkness with a mix of live action and A.I. processed visuals, motion GFX. The irony of using A.I. to bring a music video about A.I. to life is not lost on us. Our aim was to portray humanity’s media fixation, even amidst a war-torn world, as a new form of deity emerges and gains control over us. A captivating and hypnotic result.”

Race Service is a Los Angeles-based cross-media agency who deliver unique and innovative brand experiences, special projects and media content. Recent Race Service-created experiences include partnerships with Red Bull, Porsche and Animals as Leaders.

The 9-song collection was once again produced by the band, with Adam “Nolly” Getgood contributing bass across the album, and also mixing the release. Jørgen Munkeby performs a saxophone solo on “Wildfire.”

Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre pre-orders are available here, with the album available via several limited-edition vinyl variants, CD, cassette and digitally.

Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre tracklisting:

"Wildfire"

"Atropos"

"Wax Wings"

"Everything Is Fine!"

"Silhouette"

"Dying Star"

"Zagreus"

"Dracul Gras"

"Thanks Nobuo"

"Wildfire" video:

"Zagreus":

(Photo - Ekaterina Gorbacheva)