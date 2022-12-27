PERPETUAL FIRE Release "The Fire Within" Single And Music Video

December 27, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal perpetual fire

Italy's Perpetual Fire have released their new single, "The Fire Within", via Wanikiya Records. A music video for the song can be found below.

A message states: "How to best celebrate 20 years of career? With a mega gift to all fans! And Perpetual Fire hit the nail on the head! Here is 'The Fire Within', a brand new single from the band, to celebrate with all of us! The single, is available on all the best music stores. Better than this? We would say, a Christmas in the sign of metal!"



