PERPETUAL FIRE Release "The Fire Within" Single And Music Video

Italy's Perpetual Fire have released their new single, "The Fire Within", via Wanikiya Records. A music video for the song can be found below.

A message states: "How to best celebrate 20 years of career? With a mega gift to all fans! And Perpetual Fire hit the nail on the head! Here is 'The Fire Within', a brand new single from the band, to celebrate with all of us! The single, is available on all the best music stores. Better than this? We would say, a Christmas in the sign of metal!"