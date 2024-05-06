PERSEFONE Release "Lingua Ignota" Guitar Playthrough Video

May 6, 2024, 45 minutes ago

news riff notes persefone

Andorran extreme prog metal unit, Persefone, have released a guitar playthrough video for "Lingua Ignota", featured on their Lingua Ignota: Part I EP, released back in February via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Technical proficiency and modern progressive metal elements drenched in melodic death metal influences are at the core of Persefone’s sound, and the outfit’s new vocalist, Daniel Rodríguez Flys, brings a fresh edge to his first record with the band. As successor to the stunning 2022 release, metanoia, Persefone expand on Lingua Ignota: Part I - their collaboration with the renowned David Castillo - who produced, recorded and mixed the new album at Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm, Sweden. Castillo is well-known for his phenomenal work with genre giants such as Opeth, Dark Tranquillity and Leprous, as well as label mates Katatonia and Candlemass.

Lingua Ignota: Part I can be ordered here.

Lingua Ignota: Part I tracklisting:

"Sounds And Vessels"
"One Word"
"The Equable"
"Lingua Ignota"
"Abyssal Communication"

"The Equable" video:

"One Word" video:

Persefone are:

Carlos Lozano Quintanilla - guitar
Miguel "Moe" Espinosa - keyboards and vocals
Sergi "Bobby" Verdeguer - drums
Daniel Rodríguez Flys - vocals
Filipe Baldaia Ribeiro - guitar
Toni Mestre Coy - bass

(Photo - Eric Rossell)



