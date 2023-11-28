PERSEFONE To Release Lingua Ignota: Part I EP In February; "One Word" Single And Video Out Now

Andorran extreme prog metal unit, Persefone, unveils their upcoming EP, Lingua Ignota: Part I, set for release on February 2 via Napalm Records.

Acclaimed in the global metal scene, Persefone has previously taken over live stages at huge festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Brutal Assault and 70,000 Tons of Metal, and has toured with many acknowledged artists, such as Obscura and Ne Obliviscaris on their 2023 European tour. They also toured South America as headliners and their European headliner tour is set for February 2024.

Today, catch a first glimpse of the band’s newest opus - the incredible new single, “One Word”. The track kicks off a new era for Persefone, as Lingua Ignota: Part I is the first release with the band’s new vocalist, Daniel Rodríguez Flys, who has already joined the band on several tours in the past. The track is accompanied by a stunning new music video, forming the band’s rich soundscapes into a visual highlight.

Carlos Lozano (guitar) comments: “’One Word’ embodies all that Lingua Ignota is meant to be, both musically and lyrically. With a much more organic and band oriented approach on the writing for this new release, ’One Word’ was the first step towards the sound we were trying to define with the new music. A sound where every instrument, word, note and hit, had its place - avoiding meaningless passages or transitions. Every sound working to help the next one, and all of them being held together by something bigger.”

Watch the “One Word” video below.

Technical proficiency and modern progressive metal elements drenched in melodic death metal influences are at the core of Persefone’s sound, and the outfit’s new vocalist, Daniel Rodríguez Flys, brings a fresh edge to his first record with the band. As successor to the stunning 2022 release, metanoia, Persefone expand on Lingua Ignota: Part I - their collaboration with the renowned David Castillo - who produced, recorded and mixed the new album at Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm, Sweden. Castillo is well-known for his phenomenal work with genre giants such as Opeth, Dark Tranquillity and Leprous, as well as label mates Katatonia and Candlemass.

Creeping in with a hauntingly beautiful intro, keyboards and electronic influences build up the atmosphere on the opening track “Sounds And Vessels” before screams lead into a brutal breakdown. Following the shockingly abrupt ending, the breathtaking second track “One Word” kicks right off with pounding drums, screams and growls before introducing a catchy, melodic chorus. Church bells ring for “The Equable”, and the listener is carried away by irresistible heavy riffs leading to a massive chorus. Starting with surprisingly delicate guitar melodies and chanting vocals, the beautiful title track “Lingua Ignota” impresses with skilled instrumentation and exceptionally rich soundscapes. Cinematic closing track “Abyssal Communication” wraps up Lingua Ignota: Part I.

Persefone’s new offering convinces with top-tier songwriting that keeps the listener captivated through the album, showcasing impressive variety in soundscapes, and once again proves that this band can’t be pigeonholed.

Lingua Ignota: Part I will be available in the following formats:

- Vinyl Marbled

- CD

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Lingua Ignota: Part I tracklisting:

"Sounds And Vessels"

"One Word"

"The Equable"

"Lingua Ignota"

"Abyssal Communication"

"One Word" video:

Persefone are:

Carlos Lozano Quintanilla - guitar

Miguel "Moe" Espinosa - keyboards and vocals

Sergi "Bobby" Verdeguer - drums

Daniel Rodríguez Flys - vocals

Filipe Baldaia Ribeiro - guitar

Toni Mestre Coy - bass

(Photo - Eric Rossell)