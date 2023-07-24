PESTILENCE Announces New Bassist

Roel Käller has joined Dutch death metal legends Pestilence as their new bassist, replacing Joost van der Graaf, who played with the band from 2019 to 2023, and recorded one album - 2021's Exitivim. Prior to joining Pestilence, Käller was best known for his work with symphonic death metallers Mayan.

Pestilence mastermind Patrizio Mameli commented: "Roel Käller will be taking over the bass duties from Joost van der Graaf. We did a practice with him and he proved to be more than capable to fill in the spot. Further, he is the nicest guy, well spoken, loves the same music styles and passed conservatory. I'd like to thank all the bass player participants for their interest, time and effort."

Roel Käller added: "Hi everyone! I've known Pestilence since my teenage years, so joining these guys is something I wouldn't have dreamed of back then! I feel honored to be taking part of this awesome band's legacy! The guys in the band have welcomed me in the nicest way, and the musical chemistry already feels great! I can't wait to get on stage with them and meet you all!"

Earlier in 2023, Pestilence reissued its early, classic catalog, via Agonia Records. Malleus Maleficarum (1988), Consuming Impulse (1989), Testimony Of The Ancients" (1991) and Spheres (1993) were remastered from scratch at Satanic Audio (Behemoth, Azarath) to significantly improve on overall sound quality, by engaging present-day studio equipment. The newly remastered albums are available in an ample variety of physical formats and on streaming platforms.