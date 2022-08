On August 4th, death metal legends Pestilence performed on the Wet Stage at Wacken Open Air 2022. Pro-shot video of their entire set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Secrecies of Horror"

"Twisted Truth"

"Lost Souls"

"Land of Tears"

"Prophetic Revelations"

"Testimony"

"Presence of the Dead"

"Stigmatized"

"Morbvs Propagationem"

"Deificvs"

"Dehydrated"

"Out of the Body"