PETBRICK Feat. IGGOR CAVALERA & WAYNE ADAMS Streaming "Distorted Peace" Feat. RAKTA’s Paula Rebellato

Neurot Recordings, in conjunction with Rocket Recordings, presents Liminal, the second LP from UK-based industrial/electronic hybrid act Petbrick, formed by Wayne Adams (Big Lad, Johnny Broke) and Iggor Cavalera (Sepultura, Cavalera Conspiracy, Soulwax).

With the album confirmed for release this Friday, the new single, “Distorted Peace” featuring Rakta’s Paula Rebbeledo, is now playing. Listen below:

With eleven futuristic, dystopian movements, Petbrick’s Liminal unloads an intense but organic biomechanical sound possibly derived from the realms of industrial, death metal, hardcore, EDM, ambient, and more while defying any direct genre confines, as heard on their prior LP, multiple EPs and singles, collaborations with labelmates Deafkids, and more.

Liminal was recorded and mixed by Wayne Adams at Bearbiteshorse Studio in London, mastered by Stephen Kerrison at Tall Trees Audio Mastering, and completed with art direction/design by Chris Reeder and Petbrick and Liminal logo by Iggor Cavalera. The record contains guest contributions from Steve Von Till (Neurosis), Jacob Bannon (Converge), Paula Rebbeledo (Rakta), and rappers Lord Goat and Truck Jewelz.

Liminal will see release on vinyl and digital formats September 23 in North America through Neurot Recordings and in Europe via Rocket Recordings. Find North American pre-orders here and international pre-orders here.

Tracklisting:

"Primer"

"Arboria"

"Pigeon Kick"

"Raijin"

"Lysergic Aura" (featuring Lord Goat and Truck Jewelz)

"Damballa"

"Ayan"

"Grind You Dull" (featuring Jake Bannon)

"Chemical Returns"

"Distorted Peace" (featuring Paula Rebellato)

"Reckoning" (featuring Steve Von Till)

"Primer" video:

Petbrick has also confirmed tour dates supporting Converge and Full Of Hell this Fall, the tour running from November 6 through the 13th.

Watch for additional live actions to be confirmed over the weeks ahead.

Dates:

November

6 - Electric Brixton - London, UK

7 - La Cigale - Paris, France

8 - Vooruit - Ghent, Belgium

9 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands

10 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

11 - Felsenkeller - Leipzig, Germany

12 - Kulturfabrik - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

13 - Essigfabrik - Köln, Germany

(Photo - Al Overdrive)