PETE SANDOVAL Calls An End To TERRORIZER - "It's Over"

Los Angeles grindcore legends, Terrorizer, are once again no more. The band were active from 1987 - 1989, again from 2005 - 2006, and finally from 2009 - 2023.

Drummer and founding member, Pete "Commando" Sandoval (I Am Morbid, Morbid Angel) shared the news via Instagram, stating: "Important announcement to those who are asking about any news from Terrorizer. Guys, due to the lack of time, my busy schedule with my personal life and I Am Morbid, I have no time to work with Terrorizer anymore which means there will be no Terrorizer material, it's over. With that being said I can tell you that the new I Am Morbid stuff will be AWSOME, WE'LL KILL ASSES. See you in the upcoming I Am Morbid festivals, shows, and such. Thank you so much for your long and endless support."