PETE TOWNSHEND Performs THE WHO Classics, Discusses Forming Band, Smashing Guitars And More On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Video

March 27, 2024, 19 minutes ago

In support of The Who's Tommy On Broadway, Pete Townshend made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, Tuesday, March 26.

In the clip below, Pete talks about forming The Who with Roger Daltrey, fixing his guitars after smashing them during performances, and making Tommy a pinball wizard in The Who's Tommy.

Below, the cast of The Who's Tommy performs a medley of "Pinball Wizard", "See Me, Feel Me" and "Listening To You" for The Tonight Show.


