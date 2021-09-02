PETER CORNELL & CHRIS CORNELL's Touring Cellist Reunite For CANDLEBOX Song; Photos

Singer-songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, Peter Cornell, took a break from his coffee business to produce longtime Seattle friends Candlebox in the iconic Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN.

He brought in esteemed Chris Cornell touring cellist Bryan Gibson to round out the multi-platinum rockers’ sound on an acoustic version of their new song “Riptide”.



Candlebox recently released “All Down Hill From Here”, a new single from their upcoming album, Wolves.

Vocalist Kevin Martin co-wrote the song with Christopher Thorne of Blind Melon. The inspiration behind the song came from the two long-time friends musing on the fleeting nature of fame.

Martin says, “It can be challenging to be an artist who has enjoyed great success, and then down the line, still has great fans, but never really achieves that great success again. A lot of our friends in bands are in that position now. It’s a story I think a lot of people can relate to, not only musicians. Like the boxer who's on his last legs, he still has an opportunity. You really can’t count anyone out.”

Stream “All Down Hill From Here” here. Listen below:

Wolves is the follow-up to the 2016 album, Disappearing In Airports, which had a fresh modernity, a vibe that is amplified and broadened on Wolves.

Kevin Martin says, “It comes from where we are as humans right now, and what we’ve become. Yes, there's beauty in these wolves, but there's the pack mentality, and that lone wolf mentality on the other side.”

Candlebox will release Wolves on September 17 via Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). Pre-save Wolves here.

In preparation for the upcoming album, Candlebox is offering special pre-order packages, including vinyl, shirts, and CDs. To order, head here.

Wolves tracklisting:

"All Down Hill From Here"

"Let Me Down Easy"

"Riptide"

"Sunshine"

"My Weakness"

"We"

"Nothing Left To Lose"

"Lost Angeline"

"Trip"

"Don't Count Me Out"

"Criminals"

"My Weakness" lyric video:

"Let Me Down Easy" lyric video:

Candlebox are on US tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. The tour runs until November 6, ending in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5 and 6 will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup.

Tour dates:

September

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

4 - Houston, TX - KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

5 - Dallas, TX - KEGL’s BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion

7 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

9 - Wantagh, NY - South Shore Music Hall

10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - WDHA Rocks the Rock

11 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

18 - Detroit, MI - WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary - DTE Amp

19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

27 - Columbia, SC - The Senate (formerly Music Farm)

28 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October

1 - Orange Park, FL - Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers

2 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 ROCK FEST - Amalie Arena

3 - Fort Meyers, FL - The Ranch

5 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Music Hall

7 - N. Augusta, SC - SRP Park

8 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - The Gulf Okaloosa Island

9 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Tinker Field

10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

14 - San Antonio - Aztec

15 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

16 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

17 - Lubbock, TX - Cook’s Garage Lubbock

19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

November

5 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile (Original Lineup)

6 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)