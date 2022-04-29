PETER CRISS – Original KISS Drummer To Perform With SISTERS DOLL At New York City Concert

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss will join Australian rockers Sisters Doll on stage during their May 22 concert at the Cutting Room in New York City.

Sisters Doll was the backup band for Criss at what was being billed as his last live show in the United States in June 2017, also at the Cutting Room. Peter also played with Sisters Doll at a concert in Australia in May 2017.

Creatures Fest 2022 will take place Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 - 29, in Nashville, Tennessee at the Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel.

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss was recently added to the lineup, which already included KISS alumni Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent, and Bruce Kulick. Creatures Fest promoter, Neil Davis, has now revealed that Criss will join Frehley on stage during Ace's May 27 set. Watch the video below.

Thus far, twelve Creatures Fest performers have been announced: Peter Criss Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent, Bruce Kulick, Quiet Riot, Enuff Z'Nuff, Vixen, Trixter (acoustic), Pretty Boy Floyd, Kuarantine, John Corabi, and Kore Rozzik.

Complete details, including ticket info, can be found at creaturesfest.com.

