PETER DANKELSON Gets "Hellbound" On Stage With BUCKCHERRY; Live Video

This past Saturday, September 11th, Buckcherry played Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI. Prior to performing the title track of their new album Hellbound, Buckcherry invited special guest Peter Danielson to jam the song with them.

Today, Buckcherry has issued the following video, along with a brief statement that reads: "Ready for some Monday inspiration? HUGE shout out to Peter Dankelson who absolutely CRUSHED it on stage with us Saturday night at Summerfest!"

Peter Dankelson is proof that anything is possible with passion and a positive attitude. He is 20 years old and has undergone 36 surgeries to correct birth defects from Goldenhar Syndrome.

​Peter is a musician and motivational speaker for Pete’s Diary where his humor and music encourage others to embrace what makes them different. He has motivated thousands to follow the Pete’s Diary mission of living your life with confidence, courage, and kindness.

Peter has been playing guitar for five years. He's currently writing songs for an EP with his new band, The Peter Dankelson Trio.

