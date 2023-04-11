PETER FRAMPTON Announces "Never Say Never" Tour 2023

Grammy Award-winning guitar legend, Peter Frampton, has announced the Never Say Never tour, launching on June 21 in Huber Heights, Ohio, and wrapping up on August 19 in Sandy, Utah.

Says Frampton: “At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter.”

Citi is the official card of the Peter Frampton: Never Say Never Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM, PT until Thursday, April 13 at 10 PM, PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

General tickets will be available Friday, April 14 at peterframpton.com.

Tour dates:

June

21 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

22 - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend - Cincinnati, OH

24 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

25 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

27 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

28 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

30 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

July

2 - The Sound at Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

3 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

13 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

15 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

16 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

18 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

20 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD

22 - Foxwoods Resort Casino, Premier Theater - Mashantucket, CT

23 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

25 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

28 - Turning Stone Resort Casino, Event Center - Verona, NY

29 - Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls, ON

August

10 - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn - Troutdale, OR

12 - Thunder Valley Casino - Lincoln, CA

13 - Yaamava' Theater - Highland, CA

15 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

18 - The Pearl - Las Vegas, NV

19 - Sandy Amphitheater - Sandy, UT

