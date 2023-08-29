PETER FRAMPTON Announces New US Dates For "Never Say Never Tour"
August 29, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Peter Frampton wrapped up his Never Say Never tour on August 19 in Sandy, Utah. And today, the guitar legend announces a new run of US dates in November.
Says Frampton: "Hi there everyone! I want to thank all who came to the Never Say Never tour this summer. I can’t thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show! *BREAKING NEWS* I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I’m just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us!"
New dates are listed below, and more information about tickets can be found at Frampton.com.
Tour dates:
November
9 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
11 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi
13 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
15 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
17 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort
18 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
20 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium