PETER FRAMPTON Credits SHERYL CROW For Rock Hall Induction; Video
April 30, 2024, 47 minutes ago
Peter Frampton joined Rock & Roll Of Fame President & CEO Greg Harris for a conversation and reaction to his rock hall induction. Frampton credits musician Sheryl Crow for his induction because of the attention he received when she invited him to perform at her hall of fame induction.
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, October 19.