PETER FRAMPTON Featured On "Rock & Roll High School With Pete Ganbarg" Podcast

Today, Warner Music Group (WMG) releases a brand new episode of Rock & Roll High School with Pete Ganbarg podcast featuring an exclusive interview with Grammy-winning, legendary guitarist, and musician Peter Frampton.

In his interview for Rock & Roll High School, Frampton talks about getting his start as a young musician in school in England. His father was a teacher at his school and taught Peter’s future classmates David Bowie and George Underwood (the artist who designed the Ziggy Stardust album cover and more). Peter shares how the “three amigos” inspired each other, obsessed over guitars, and played music together at school lunch time.

Additionally, he shares amazing personal stories about how he was surrounded by iconic musicians who recognized and nurtured his prodigious talent at such a young age: people like Bill Wyman, Keith Moon, and Ray Davies. By the age of 16, Peter was touring as lead singer and guitarist for the Herd, opening for The Kinks and The Who. He soon formed Humble Pie with Steve Marriott formerly of Small Faces. During this time, he also worked as a studio musician on George Harrison’s classic All Things Must Pass. During the recording of All Things Must Pass, Nashville’s Pete Drake introduced Frampton to the talk-box, which became part of Frampton’s signature sound. All of this culminates in the stories Peter tells us about Frampton Comes Alive, still one of the best-selling live recordings of all time.

Find links to the podcast here.

Rock & Roll High School podcast is hosted by two-time Grammy Award winning producer and Atlantic Records President of A&R Pete Ganbarg who takes us to school, conducting in-depth interviews with some of the most legendary figures in the history of contemporary music.

Rock & Roll High School was born from Ganbarg’s desire to teach a weekly rock ‘n’ roll history class to his A&R team at Atlantic Records, educating them about music history so they had a broader understanding of contemporary music’s past when looking for future talent. This idea led to more frequent meetings in 2019 and then to zoom meetings during the pandemic to include the entire Warner Music Group staff. Ganbarg stretched the idea even further, inviting music icons for in-person and recorded interviews. Ganbarg references both the television show “Inside the Actor’s Studio” and record industry stalwart Joe Smith’s “Off the Record” as inspirations. “Off the Record” is an oral history based on 238 hours of conversations the former president of Capitol and Warner Bros. Records recorded with music industry luminaries (now housed at the Library of Congress).

Rock & Roll High School offers down-to-earth and revealing conversations about how these legends got their first break, handled turning points in their careers, and so much more.