PETER FRAMPTON - Learn To Play Frampton Comes Alive! Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary's Classic Albums: Peter Frampton - Frampton Comes Alive! A video trailer can be found below.

Released on January 6, 1976, Frampton Comes Alive! is one of the most iconic and best-selling live double albums of all time and cemented Peter Frampton as a major music star. Recorded in summer and fall 1975 - primarily in San Francisco and New York - recordings from four shows were used for the release. The talk box guitar effect became strongly associated with Frampton following the album’s huge success.

In this course, LickLibrary’s Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from this essential album one phrase at a time, including Frampton’s classic guitar parts and lead lines.

Learn to play the following:

"Something’s Happening"

"Doobie Wah"

"Show Me The Way"

"It’s A Plain Shame"

"All I Want To Be (Is By Your Side)"

"I Wanna Go To The Sun"

"Lines On My Face"

"Wind Of Change"

"Baby, I Love Your Way"

"Penny For Your Thoughts"

"(I’ll Give You) Money"

"Shine On"

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

"Do You Feel Like We Do"