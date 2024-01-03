PETER FRAMPTON Releases Frampton Comes Alive!, This Week In Music History; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, stating: "It was during this week in 1976 that Peter Frampton’s live double album, Frampton Comes Alive!, was released. This album went on to become the best-selling album of the year, with over 8 million copies sold in the US, and one of the best-selling live albums to date.

Frampton recently announced his 2024 North American "Never EVER Say Never Tour" with the following message:

"I am delighted to let you know I’m planning more shows in March and April for the new Never EVER Say Never Tour! I don’t want to give up my passion and will play as long as I physically can. Hope to see you in 2024!"

Tickets available at frampton.com.

Dates:

March

3 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center For The Performing Arts

5 - Red Bank, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre At The Count Basie Center For The Arts

7 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Resort & Casino

10 - Hanover, MD - The Hall At Live!

13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

15 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor

16 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

18 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

30 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

April

1 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

3 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

5 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

14 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park