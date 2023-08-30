PETER FRAMPTON's Legendary Royal Albert Hall Performance To Be Released On CD/Digital Formats On September 1

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton’s historic performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall will be released as a live album on September 1 via UMe/Universal Music Canada. Pre-order/pre-save here.

The record features nine live performances with Frampton’s long-standing band of Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski and Steve Mackey, and includes tracks “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do?” and more. The legendary performance is currently streaming on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive.

Tracklisting:

"Something's Happening"

"Lying"

"Lines On My Face"

"Show Me The Way"

"Georgia On My Mind"

"All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)"

"(I'll Give You) Money"

"Baby, I Love Your Way"

"Do You Feel Like We Do?"

Following his nationwide run of summer tour dates, Frampton will continue the Never Say Never Tour with a string of November shows. The tour kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace and includes stops at Austin, Texas’s Moody Theater, Birmingham, Alabama’s BJCC Concert Hall, Nashville, Tennessee’s Ryman Auditorium and more.

“I wanted to thank all who came to the Never Say Never tour this summer. I can’t thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show!” says Frampton. “*Breaking news* I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I’m just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us.”

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Frampton, whose spring tour announcement was unexpected by fans. The legendary musician announced a farewell tour four years ago after a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, but with the aptly named Never Say Never Tour, Frampton is back, appearing on stages across America.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. Much love, Peter.”

More information about tickets can be found at Frampton.com.

Tour dates:

November

9 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

11 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi

13 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

15 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

17 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

18 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

20 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

(Photo - Austin Lord)