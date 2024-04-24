PETER FRAMPTON Says OZZY OSBOURNE Is “The Betty White Of Rock & Roll", That It "Would Be Fantastic" To Perform "Crazy Train" With Him

Guitar legend, Peter Frampton, is among the 16 artists named to the 2024 Inductee Class for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Frampton spoke with Rolling Stone about the Hall Of Fame, his fellow inductees, what he’s planning for the big night, upcoming tour plans, his battle with inclusion body myositis, and his hope that Cher changes her mind and shows up on induction night. An couple of excerpts from the chat follows...

Rolling Stone: What does this mean to you on a personal level?

Peter Frampton: "It’s something I never expected. Because I was eligible so long ago, I kind of put it into the back of my mind. It’s like before I got my first Grammy for my instrumental record where I didn’t sing a note. I thought, 'Oh, I’m over this. I’ll never win a Grammy.' And look what happened. I got a Grammy. It’s because I keep working. I’ve never given up. I’ve kept coming back and doing more stuff, and I’ve kept touring. I’ve re-built a following that is now enormous.

"The thing that blew me away the most was not actually getting in — even though that is a phenomenal, unbelievable thing. It’s the amount of people who voted for me [in the fan vote]. You don’t quite understand where you’re at until you look at the amount of people who voted for you. Those are the people I need to thank the most. That was a real wonderful shock."

Rolling Stone: It’s a cool class this year with Cher, Foreigner, Dave Matthews, Ozzy…

Frampton: "It’s very cool. I think because of the new team that’s running it, headed by John Sykes…having known a little bit and spoken with some of them, things were not that realistic before…there were a lot of missed opportunities before, and some artists that weren’t maybe ready to go in.

"Knowing that things are going to happen now on a much more realistic basis bodes well for the people that already should be in there, and that I will be voting for since now apparently I get a vote for the next class. I think taking care of business is what they are doing, and they’re doing it very well so far. I’m very pleased, anyway." [Laughs]

Rolling Stone: There tends to be a big all-star jam at the end of the night. I’d love to see you play with Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews, Kool and the Gang, Foreigner. Maybe they can even throw in Cher and Mary J. Blige. It would be so much fun.

Frampton: "I’m in! Let’s go for that!

Rolling Stone: It’s great seeing Ozzy Osbourne get in solo this year. He deserves to be in twice.

Frampton: "I agree. The man is the Betty White of rock & roll." [Laughs]

Rolling Stone: It would be fun to see you play “Crazy Train” with him.

Frampton: "That would be fantastic. Let’s see what happens."

Read more at RollingStone.com.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, October 19.