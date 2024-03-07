PETER FRAMPTON Shows Off His Impressive Collection Of Guitars In New Episode Of Gibson's "The Collection"; Video

Gibson has released the latest episode in their series, "The Collection". Watch below.

A message states: "2024 marks Peter Frampton’s 60th year of being a professional touring guitar player, selling over 20 million albums and rightfully earning status as a rock legend. His songs have become the soundtrack of our lives, and if you feel like we do, you are excited to see all the cool gear he has amassed over the years. Join host Mark Agnesi at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee’s studio in Nashville to get a personal tour of his impressive collection of guitars in this new episode of Gibson TV’s The Collection.

"Watch as Frampton recounts the loss of some of his most treasured guitars in the Nashville flood and which ones he managed to recover, including the guitar that he used to write 'Show Me The Way' and 'Baby, I Love Your Way'. Listen to the untold story of the incredible recovery of the “Phenix” Les Paul Custom, believed to have been destroyed in a cargo plane crash, only to be rediscovered decades later when an unexpected email from a little guitar shop on an island off the coast of Caracas appeared in his inbox.

"This new episode of The Collection is a must-see for Peter Frampton fans and vintage guitar lovers alike, as we are treated to some of the coolest vintage guitars (and their storied history) by one of the greatest musicians of all time."

Frampton's 2024 North American "Never EVER Say Never Tour" kicked off March 3 in Greensboro, NC. Tickets available at frampton.com/. Remaining dates are listed below.

Dates:

March

7 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Resort & Casino

10 - Hanover, MD - The Hall At Live!

13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

15 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor

16 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

18 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

30 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

April

1 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

3 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

5 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

14 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park