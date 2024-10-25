PETER FRAMPTON Tells The Previously Untold Story Of His “Phenix” Les Paul Custom; Video

In the new video below from Gibson TV, Peter Frampton tells the full story of finding, losing, and then finding his iconic “Phenix” Les Paul all over again.

A message states: "Now, we know some of you Frampton fans and Les Paul fans in general may have heard the story of Peter Frampton’s legendary “Phenix” 3-pickup Les Paul Custom, but NOT like this, and never in so much detail. The wild story of Peter Frampton's legendary Les Paul Phenix is one of the most captivating tales in rock history, but today, peter sat with mark Agnesi to explain what REALLY happened in unparalleled detail in this excerpt from The Collection with Peter Frampton on Gibson TV. In this excerpt from the full episode, iconic singer, songwriter and guitarist Frampton sits down with Mark Agnesi of Gibson TV to delve deep into the mythos of the Phenix—a guitar that has not only defined Frampton’s iconic sound but has also survived such a harrowing journey that demands guitar players listen up!

"The Les Paul Phenix, a '54 or '55 Black Beauty (Frampton is not quite sure), was gifted to Frampton during his time with Humble Pie and became his most used guitar on the live circuit, and can be heard on legendary recordings like Frampton Comes Alive! and more - you’ve definitely heard this guitar before. However, the guitar was (thought to be) tragically lost in a plane explosion during a South American tour in 1980, and Frampton and his band thought it was gone forever. But in an extraordinary twist of fate, the Phenix was miraculously rediscovered 30 years later on the island of Curaçao - hidden away in another guitarist's closet for decades.

"In this exclusive Gibson TV episode, Frampton shares the full never-before-heard stories about the Phenix, recounting its history from the day he first laid eyes on this brand-new guitar to the emotional moment he was reunited with the guitar decades later and how the story of the guitar actually became part of a tourist attraction for Curaçao. The Phenix’s journey is the stuff of legend, and a really interesting look at how as guitarists, when we find the ONE guitar, we can never really let it go!

"For the first time, fans can hear the full story of the Les Paul Phenix as Frampton himself recounts the intricate details that have rarely been shared publicly. This episode of The Collection is a must-watch for any fan of rock guitar history and an incredible look into one of the most famous guitars in existence. Watch "The Collection" with Peter Frampton below and explore the untold saga of the Les Paul Phenix.

Frampton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame at the induction ceremony held in Cleveland, OH on Saturday, October 19. Country star, Keith Urban, joined Frampton for a performance of "Do You Feel Like We Do" at the ceremony, and the official video can now be viewed below: