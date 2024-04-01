PETER FRAMPTON’s Live Classic, Frampton Comes Alive!, Now Available To Experience In Dolby Atmos

Personally overseen by Peter Frampton, his legendary 1976 live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, has been mixed in immersive Dolby Atmos, allowing fans to experience the best-selling album like never before. It is available to stream now on Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Tidal via A&M/UMe/Universal Music Canada - stream it here.

The live classic, which has also been newly remastered in stereo, was sourced from the original EQ’d ¼” stereo production master created in December 1975 by Doug Sax. The album was first remastered by Gavin Lurssen in stereo then mixed in Dolby Atmos by Chuck Ainlay using the new remaster as a guide. It was important to Frampton that this definitive Dolby Atmos mix reflect the original vinyl and match the song transitions and side splits.

Frampton Comes Alive! made Frampton an overnight superstar. Released by A&M on January 6, 1976, the double album reached #1 later by the end of month and held the position for 10 weeks. It remained on the charts for more than a year. Selling more than eight million copies the first year (and almost 18 million to date), the self-produced album spawned three hit singles: “Show Me The Way” (#6), “Do You Feel Like We Do” (#10) and “Baby, I Love Your Way” (#12).

After 49 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time selling over 17 million worldwide.

Frampton's 2024 North American "Never EVER Say Never Tour" kicked off March 3 in Greensboro, NC. Tickets available at frampton.com/. Remaining dates are listed below.

Dates:

April

1 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

3 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

5 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

14 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park