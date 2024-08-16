PETER STEELE - New ReAction Figure Of Late TYPE O NEGATIVE Frontman Available

Super7 announces the release of Type O Negative ReAction Figures Wave 01: Peter Steele.

At a towering 6’7” tall with deep, haunting vocals to match, Peter Steele’s unique persona perfectly lended itself to the gothic atmospheres and doom-laden riffs that Type O Negative was best known for.

This 4” articulated Type O Negative ReAction Figure of frontman Peter Steele is inspired by the cover art from the band’s sixth studio album, Life Is Killing Me, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, and comes with a bass guitar accessory, detailed with a real chain guitar strap.

This Peter Steele ReAction Figure will be a bloody good addition to any collection - get yours today. Order here.