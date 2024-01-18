Petition To Have BLACK SABBATH Legend OZZY OSBOURNE Knighted Still Going Strong - "It’s Time We Make Some Noise To Show The UK Cabinet That We’re Not Backing Down"

Helen Maidiotis, who has been campaigning for Ozzy Osbourne to be Knighted, has issued the following update.

"Our campaign for Ozzy’s Knighthood is still going strong and we are determined to make it happen for him. His contribution to the music industry should not be ignored and it’s time that we make some noise to show the UK Cabinet that we’re not backing down.

Ozzy is the face and voice of Black Sabbath. THE most important band in music history. Many bands have been inspired & owe their success to them and especially to Ozzy who established Ozzfest.

Ozzy is now 75, and has been through so much over the last 5 years with all his health issues and surgeries. A Knighthood would be the greatest give we could give him as a way of thanking him for his years of service to the industry and the fans.

The more noise we make through this petition the better his chances of finally receiving his long awaited Knighthood.

With a show of support through the petition we can show the Cabinet that we want this to happen and therefore finally granting him this well deserved honour."

Launching the petition, Maidiotis stated:

"This petition is being launched in support of my ongoing campaign to Knight Ozzy Osbourne. This is the third attempt at gathering worldwide support through a petition for Mr. Osbourne. I believe that with the worldwide fan base he has, this will make a huge impact on the final outcome of our nomination. So please sign today! Spread the word far and wide! We need to be heard loud and clear that this campaign is not over!"

"For five decades, Mr. Osbourne has entertained the world with his music. He has worked tirelessly in bringing us the very best in entertainment from the days as the original frontman for Black Sabbath in 1968, 'til the present day with his endless stamina, drive and commitment in the music business."

"From the days growing up in a large family in industrial Birmingham, he has never forgotten his roots and always speaks proudly of his motherland. He resides in his Buckinghamshire estate whenever he's in the UK, and makes every effort to visit the charities that he's involved in, as well as paying a visit to the wounded soldiers at Headley Court."

"He has won countless awards and accolades. He was the first to receive a star on the Birmingham Walk of Stars in Broad Street. He was also honoured with a star along Hollywood Walk of Fame. He had been asked by Buckingham Palace to play for them on two occasions - The Queen's Jubilee and at The Royal Variety Performance. His name is synonymous in the entertainment industry from the very young to the older generation."

"His music can be heard playing in major sports arenas and many have made a living by creating their own tribute bands and playing both cover versions of his music or playing their own, influenced by Mr. Osbourne's music. Many musicians had launched their careers from the most successful music festival to date that he founded in the '90s called Ozzfest. As he turns 74 at the end of 2022, he is still going strong with many more projects planned."

"So I ask you today, along with the thousands of other people who have been supporting my campaign throughout the last eight years and have signed the previous two petitions, to please consider Mr. Osbourne and grant him the honour of a Knighthood for his services to music and charity over the last five decades."

"Thank you for your support, Helen Maidiotis"

Currently, the petition to Knight Ozzy Osbourne has 35,594 signatures.