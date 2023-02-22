PHANTOM ELITE Release “Black Sunrise” Animated Music Video

Phantom Elite have shared another fantastic single from their upcoming album Blue Blood out March 17. "Black Sunrise" is accompanied by a fiery animated video. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/pre-save Blue Blood here.

Phantom Elite is an international metal band fronted by Marina La Torraca (Exit Eden, live vocalist for Avantasia) with guitarist Max van Esch, drummer Joeri Warmerdam, and featuring executive production by former After Forever guitarist and founder Sander Gommans. The band traffics in modern metal, combining elements of symphonic, progressive, and metalcore into their own unique concoction.

After their independently released debut album, Wasteland (2018), Phantom Elite trimmed themselves down to a power trio and released their sophomore album, Titanium (2021) via Frontiers Music Srl. This album, with its powerful punch, complex rhythms, and stunning vocals, marked Phantom Elite as a band on the rise.

With Blue Blood, and an upcoming European tour already scheduled (details forthcoming), the trio is ready to further expand their fanbase and continue to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

Blue Blood tracklisting:

"Skin Of My Teeth"

"Inner Beast"

"This Sick World"

"Birdcage"

"Apex"

"Fragments"

"Laid With Vines"

"Daydark"

"Blue Blood"

"Black Sunrise"

"Black Sunrise" animated video:

"Skin Of My Teeth" lyric video:

"Inner Beast" video:

Phantom Elite will be touring Europe with Temperance this spring. Dates below.

Tour dates:

March

25 - Arci Tom - Mantova, Italy

26 - Klub Kotac - Pula, Croatia

28 - Gustaf Pekarna - Maribor, Slovenia

29 - Hardplace - Zagreb, Croatia

30 - S8 Underground - Budapest, Hungary

31 - Zipp It - Cjuj Napoca, Romania

April

1 - Jack's Cowhouse - Daskabat, Czech Republic

2 - Melodka - Brno, Czech Czech Republic

4 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

5 - Metbar - Lenzburg, Switzerland

6 - tba - Colmar, France

7 - Rock Box - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

8 - Ragnarok - Bree, Belgium

9 - Nachtleben - Frankfurt, Germany

Phantom Elite are:

Marina La Torraca - Vocals

Max van Esch - Guitars, Bass, Synths/Electronic Arrangements

Joeri Warmerdam - Drums