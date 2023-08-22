PHEAR Announce Toronto Show With Special Guests OPERUS, ORBITING DEATHRAY

Canada's Phear have announced a show at The Rockpile in Toronto, ON on Friday, October 13, with special guests Operus and Orbiting Deathray.

Says Phear: "Attention Phearmongers!! WE… ARE… BACK!! That’s right, Phear is back on the scene with our first headlining gig in 4 years! New songs, a new sound, and a new visual experience that you don’t want to miss!! Please join us at The Rockpile with our phriends in Operus and Orbiting Death Ray for an epic Phriday the 13th that you won’t forget!! It’s Phred Vs. Jason!! Who will be victorious?"

Tickets are available here, and an event page for the concert can be found here.