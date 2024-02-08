PHEAR Release “Save Our Souls” Guitar Playthrough Video

Phear have released a guitar playthrough video for "Save Our Souls", the title track from their new studio album, set for release this spring. Watch Phear guitarists Pat Rogers and Alex Zubair rip through the track below:

Phear has been recording this album over the last three years, mostly due to Covid restrictions. But now it’s time for these Canuck metalheads to unleash the heaviest tracks so far in the Phear catalogue!

2024 will be all about performing these new songs live. If you have ever seen Phear in concert, you know that they deliver an arena show in a club. As stated by the band; “You haven’t seen anything yet!”

Fans can stay up-to-date on Save Our Souls release details by joining their email list here.

Save Our Souls is expected to feature the following tracks:

“Save Our Souls”

“Snake”

“Aftershock”

“Lease On Life”

“Narcosynthesis”

“Bleed”

“On Thin Ice”

“New World Error”

“Delusions” (Live / Bonus track)

“Save Our Souls” video: