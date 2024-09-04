Phil Anselmo's SCOUR Announces Only 2024 Show

Scour - the extreme metal supergroup featuring Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, En Minor), John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up) – have announced their only show for 2024.

The show will take place November 1 at Southport Hall in New Orleans with special guests Pentagram, Exhorder, and Sounding.

Tickets go on sale on September 6 and Scour says “more big news coming soon.”

Scour’s most recent release is the 2020 Black EP.

Mixed and mastered by Ryan Vincent at Apollo Audio Alternative with vocals and drums engineered by Stephen "Big Fella" Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod), The Black EP includes guest appearances from Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal, Pat O'Brien of Cannibal Corpse, and actor Jason Momoa (Dune, Game Of Thrones, Aquaman, et al), and serves as the final instalment of the band's EP trilogy.

(Photo: Ari White)