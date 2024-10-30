Phil Anselmo's SCOUR Performs Cover Of ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN's "The Killing Moon"; Video

Scour, the extreme metal supergroup featuring heavy music veterans, including Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), John Jarvis (Nest, Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up), will play at Southport Hall in Jefferson, Louisiana with special guests Pentagram, Exhorder, and Sounding this Friday, November 1. The show marks Scour’s only public live performance of 2024.

Comments Anselmo, “It’s an incredibly rare event; it’s not just the only Scour show of the year, but one where we share the stage with these legendary bands on this crazy unique bill!”

Get tickets here.

Watch recent footage of Scour performing a cover of Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon” live at Anselmo’s annual Housecore Home Haunt 2024, where the band played an intimate set alongside Corrosion Of Confirmation and labelmates Nest.

Stand by for more news on Scour to be unveiled in the coming weeks!

(Photo: Ari White)