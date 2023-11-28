PHIL ANSELMO Says He Knows VINNE PAUL and DIMEBAG DARRELL Would Be Supportive Of PANTERA "Reunion" - "You Would Like To Think That Them Old Fellas Are Looking Down On Us, Giving Us The Thumbs Up"

NME is reporting that Pantera frontman, Phil Anselmo, has revealed in a new interview that he thinks his late bandmates Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell would’ve been supportive of the band’s current reunion.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Metallica Report podcast, Anselmo and Pantera bassist Rex Brown shared their first public comments on the band’s reunion. Anselmo said: “It’s empowering. It is incredibly beautiful, and you feel so much love when you’re up there. And if you take it in, it’s a great feeling, man. These days, man, that’s where me and Rex, you know, we get to dig the shows more.”

Anselmo continued: “When we were younger, we were at war and when we were onstage; we were just angry and at war, man. Now it’s - the songs are there. I can concentrate on singing the fricking songs, number one. Geez, that’s a relief for me, man. I don’t have to break my fricking body in part anymore.”

The vocalist went on to add that his former bandmates - the brother duo of drummer Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell, both of whom have died - would have been supportive of Pantera’s reunion.

“Only thing I can say is, man, I know for a damn fact Vince and Dime would want us to do this, hands down,” Anselmo said. “They would want the Pantera brand or the legacy to go on. And I don’t know what you believe in, but sometimes, you know, you would like to think that them old fellas are looking down on us, giving us the thumbs up.”

Pantera will return to the stage this February on the second leg of their North American headlining tour. The journey follows the band’s massively successful 20-city run this past summer, a tour which stood as one of the most anticipated tours of 2023, as well as their dates supporting Metallica.

Featuring classic members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, the latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

The trek, which will commence on February 3 in Sunrise, Florida, runs through fourteen cities, coming to a close on February 27 in Quebec City, Quebec. The band will again be joined by special guests, acclaimed metal powerhouse Lamb Of God, with additional support acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

Comments Anselmo, “Looking forward to jamming with everybody! These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!”

Adds Brown, "We're really excited to announce new dates in 2024. Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!"

Ticket pre-sales and VIP upgrades begin Tuesday, November 14 at 10 AM, local time. General on sale date is Friday, November 17 at 10 AM, local time at Pantera.com.

Tour dates with Lamb Of God:

February

3 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

5 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

7 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

9 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

10 - FedExForum - Memphis, TN

13 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

14 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

16 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

18 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

20 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

22 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

24 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Centre Vidéotron - Québec City, QC