PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Debut Music Video For New Single "Hammer And Dance"

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a video for their new single, "Hammer And Dance". The track is the second song to be taken from their upcoming third album, Kings Of The Asylum, which will be released on September 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Phil Campbell comments: “Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for hammer and dance.”

Kings Of The Asylum will be the band's first studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.

Pre-order Kings Of The Asylum on various formats here.

Kings Of The Asylum tracklisting:

"Walking In Circles"

"Too Much Is Never Enough"

"Hammer And Dance"

"Strike The Match"

"Schizophrenia"

"Kings Of The Asylum"

"The Hunt"

"Show No Mercy"

"No Guts! No Glory!"

"Ghosts"

"Maniac"

"Monster" (CD Bonus Track)

"Schizophrenia" video:

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons are set to head out on an extensive UK and European tour later this year in support of the new album. Full dates can be found below.

Kings Of The Asylum Tour 2023

September

19 - Brighton, UK - The Arch

20 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

21 - Essen, Germany - Turock

22 - Neuenstadt am Kocher, Germany - Stadthalle Neuenstadt

23 - Aachen, Germany - Musikbunker

24 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

27 - Lyon, France - Marché Gare

28 - Ranica, Italy - Druso Club

29 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

30 - Düdingen, Switzerland - Bad Bonn

October

1 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

3 - Lublin, Poland - Radio Lublin

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Storm

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

6 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz

7 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

8 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

10 - Santanyi (Mallorca), Spain - Full Metal Holiday

November

2 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell

18 - Weißenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

21 - Stoke-on-Trent, UK - The Sugarmill

22 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

23 - Leeds, UK - Warehouse

24 - Manchester, UK - The Bread Shed

25 - Derby, UK - The Hairy Dog

26 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford

28 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

29 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

30 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock

December

1 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

Lineup:

Phil Campbell - Guitars

Todd Campbell - Guitars

Tyla Campbell - Bass

Dane Campbell - Drums

Joel Peters - Vocals