PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Debut "Strike The Match" Music Video; Kings Of The Asylum Album Out Now

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released their third album, Kings Of The Asylum, via Nuclear Blast Records. They've also released a music video for the track, "Strike The Match", which can be viewed below.

The band comments, "We are very happy to finally reveal our third album, Kings Of The Asylum, and the first with new vocalist Joel Peters is out now! We had great fun filming the music video for our new single, 'Strike The Match' with our Bastard Crew Fan Club at our favorite rock club, Fuel in Cardiff. Play it loud and proud!"

Order Kings Of The Asylum in various formats here.

Kings Of The Asylum tracklisting:

"Walking In Circles"

"Too Much Is Never Enough"

"Hammer And Dance"

"Strike The Match"

"Schizophrenia"

"Kings Of The Asylum"

"The Hunt"

"Show No Mercy"

"No Guts! No Glory!"

"Ghosts"

"Maniac"

"Monster" (CD Bonus Track)

"Hammer And Dance" video:

"Schizophrenia" video:

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons are set to head out on an extensive UK and European tour later this year in support of the new album. Full dates can be found below.

Kings Of The Asylum Tour 2023

September

19 - Brighton, UK - The Arch

20 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

21 - Essen, Germany - Turock

22 - Neuenstadt am Kocher, Germany - Stadthalle Neuenstadt

23 - Aachen, Germany - Musikbunker

24 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

27 - Lyon, France - Marché Gare

28 - Ranica, Italy - Druso Club

29 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

30 - Düdingen, Switzerland - Bad Bonn

October

1 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

3 - Lublin, Poland - Radio Lublin

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Storm

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

6 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz

7 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

8 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

10 - Santanyi (Mallorca), Spain - Full Metal Holiday

November

2 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell

18 - Weißenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

21 - Stoke-on-Trent, UK - The Sugarmill

22 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

23 - Leeds, UK - Warehouse

24 - Manchester, UK - The Bread Shed

25 - Derby, UK - The Hairy Dog

26 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford

28 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

29 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

30 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock

December

1 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

Lineup:

Phil Campbell - Guitars

Todd Campbell - Guitars

Tyla Campbell - Bass

Dane Campbell - Drums

Joel Peters - Vocals