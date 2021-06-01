PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Part Ways With Vocalist NEIL STARR

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced that they will be parting ways with vocalist Neil Starr.

The band comments: "After much deliberation we regret to announce that we have decided to try a new vocal direction with the band and are therefore parting ways with our friend and lead vocalist Neil Starr."

"We'd like to thank Neil for all of his fantastic performances with the band and for his work behind the scenes over the years and wish him the best of luck for the future."



"We are planning to go ahead with this summer's scheduled shows with a replacement."

"If you live within the UK and think you might be suitable as lead vocalist and front person for Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, please send us your details and some links of your performances for us to consider to PCATBS@gmail.com."

The band will be performing at a number of festivals throughout the summer, as well as a full UK tour in November. Confirmed dates are below.

July

23 - Steelhouse Festival

31 - Truro - The Yard

August

11 - Bloodstock Festival

November (Headline tour with Wolf Jaw)

4 - Buckley - Tivoli

5 - Great Yarmouth - HRH Festival (excl. Wolf Jaw)

6 - Manchester - Academy 3

8 - Aberdeen - Unit 51

9 - Glasgow - The Garage

10 - Carlisle - The Brickyard

12 - Birmingham - O2 Institute 2

13 - Bradford - Nightrain

14 - Belfast - Limelight 2

15 - Dublin - Grand Social

17 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

18 - Bristol - Thekla

19 - Bournemouth - Old Fire Station

20 - Swansea - Patti Pavilion

Tickets for all shows are available now from PhilCampbell.net.



