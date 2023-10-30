PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Share Official Video For "Maniac"
October 30, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a video for "Maniac"', from their third album, Kings Of The Asylum, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.
The band comments, "We had a great time on our recent EU tour we can’t wait to do it all again but in the UK in a few weeks time! Check out our brand new music video for our song 'Maniac' and witness it live at one of the shows below."
Tour dates:
November
2 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell
21 - Stoke-on-Trent, UK - The Sugarmill
22 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
23 - Leeds, UK - Warehouse
24 - Mancheste, UK - The Bread Shed
25 – Derby, UK - The Hairy Dog
26 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford
28 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix
29 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
30 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock
December
1 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2
Order Kings Of The Asylum in various formats here.
Kings Of The Asylum tracklisting:
"Walking In Circles"
"Too Much Is Never Enough"
"Hammer And Dance"
"Strike The Match"
"Schizophrenia"
"Kings Of The Asylum"
"The Hunt"
"Show No Mercy"
"No Guts! No Glory!"
"Ghosts"
"Maniac"
"Monster" (CD Bonus Track)
"Strike The Match" video:
"Hammer And Dance" video:
"Schizophrenia" video:
Lineup:
Phil Campbell - Guitars
Todd Campbell - Guitars
Tyla Campbell - Bass
Dane Campbell - Drums
Joel Peters - Vocals