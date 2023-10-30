PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Share Official Video For "Maniac"

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a video for "Maniac"', from their third album, Kings Of The Asylum, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band comments, "We had a great time on our recent EU tour we can’t wait to do it all again but in the UK in a few weeks time! Check out our brand new music video for our song 'Maniac' and witness it live at one of the shows below."

Tour dates:

November

2 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell

21 - Stoke-on-Trent, UK - The Sugarmill

22 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

23 - Leeds, UK - Warehouse

24 - Mancheste, UK - The Bread Shed

25 – Derby, UK - The Hairy Dog

26 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford

28 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

29 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

30 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock

December

1 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

Order Kings Of The Asylum in various formats here.

Kings Of The Asylum tracklisting:

"Walking In Circles"

"Too Much Is Never Enough"

"Hammer And Dance"

"Strike The Match"

"Schizophrenia"

"Kings Of The Asylum"

"The Hunt"

"Show No Mercy"

"No Guts! No Glory!"

"Ghosts"

"Maniac"

"Monster" (CD Bonus Track)

"Strike The Match" video:

"Hammer And Dance" video:

"Schizophrenia" video:

Lineup:

Phil Campbell - Guitars

Todd Campbell - Guitars

Tyla Campbell - Bass

Dane Campbell - Drums

Joel Peters - Vocals