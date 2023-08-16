PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Take You Behind The Recordings For Kings Of The Asylum Album; Video
August 16, 2023, 6 minutes ago
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will release their third album, Kings Of The Asylum, on September 1 via Nuclear Blast Records. Go behind the album recordings in this new video:
Kings Of The Asylum will be the band's first studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.
Pre-order Kings Of The Asylum on various formats here.
Kings Of The Asylum tracklisting:
"Walking In Circles"
"Too Much Is Never Enough"
"Hammer And Dance"
"Strike The Match"
"Schizophrenia"
"Kings Of The Asylum"
"The Hunt"
"Show No Mercy"
"No Guts! No Glory!"
"Ghosts"
"Maniac"
"Monster" (CD Bonus Track)
"Hammer And Dance" video:
"Schizophrenia" video:
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons are set to head out on an extensive UK and European tour later this year in support of the new album. Full dates can be found below.
Kings Of The Asylum Tour 2023
September
19 - Brighton, UK - The Arch
20 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino
21 - Essen, Germany - Turock
22 - Neuenstadt am Kocher, Germany - Stadthalle Neuenstadt
23 - Aachen, Germany - Musikbunker
24 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
26 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
27 - Lyon, France - Marché Gare
28 - Ranica, Italy - Druso Club
29 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
30 - Düdingen, Switzerland - Bad Bonn
October
1 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
3 - Lublin, Poland - Radio Lublin
4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Storm
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich
6 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz
7 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
8 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul
10 - Santanyi (Mallorca), Spain - Full Metal Holiday
November
2 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell
18 - Weißenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise
21 - Stoke-on-Trent, UK - The Sugarmill
22 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
23 - Leeds, UK - Warehouse
24 - Manchester, UK - The Bread Shed
25 - Derby, UK - The Hairy Dog
26 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford
28 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix
29 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
30 - Porthcawl, UK - Planet Rockstock
December
1 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2
Lineup:
Phil Campbell - Guitars
Todd Campbell - Guitars
Tyla Campbell - Bass
Dane Campbell - Drums
Joel Peters - Vocals