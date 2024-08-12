PHIL CAMPBELL On Late MOTÖRHEAD Bandmate LEMMY - "He Was Loved All Over The World... He Personified Rock & Roll"; Video

Last weekend's Bloodstock Open Air (August 8 - 11 at Caton Park, Derbyshire, UK), featured a re-creation of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy’s dressing room, as well as a a special "Lemmy Forever" ceremony with festival management and the band’s Phil Campbell.

In the video below, guitarist Phil Campbell talks with Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne about his time in Motörhead, and reflects on the impact that Lemmy made on the world.

Watch more video from Bloodstock below: