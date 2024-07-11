PHIL COLLINS - Both Sides (All The Sides) 5LP Box Set Due In September

Genesis legend Phil Collins' fifth solo studio album, Both Sides, will be reissued as a Special Edition 5LP box set on September 20.

The remastered original album was cut at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The set includes B-sides, live cuts and rarities on vinyl for the first time, plus a 16-page booklet with newly-written and extensive liner notes by Michael Hann. The set is housed in a slipcase with picture sleeves. Pre-order here.

Originally released in 1993 and written, performed and produced by himself at his home studio, Phil has proclaimed Both Sides as his most personal and "favourite album from a songwriting and creative perspective”.

One of music’s most iconic and celebrated figures, legendary British singer, songwriter, drummer, and producer Phil Collins has made an indelible mark on pop culture during his five-decade-long career – both as a member of Genesis and as a chart-topping solo artist. Long counted as one of the world’s all-time best-selling recording artists, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is also among its most decorated, with multiple Grammys, Ivor Novellos, BRITs, and an Academy Award to his name. But what is perhaps more impressive is his ability to reach so many fans – across borders and generations – with a string of hits that have become ingrained in the collective consciousness, including “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now),” “Sussudio,” “You’ll Be in My Heart,” and, perhaps most famously, “In the Air Tonight,” which is not only one of the late 20th century’s most enduring songs, but also features one of music’s most recognizable drum breakdowns.

The impact of Phil Collins’ nearly 50-year career is impossible to measure. As a drummer, he has long been ranked among the greatest in his craft by the likes of Modern Drummer and Rhythm. His musicianship, meanwhile, has influenced a trove of peers, including the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Neil Peart (Rush), as well as Anthrax’s Charlie Benante. As a singer-songwriter, his timeless work has been embraced by generations of fans (from Ice T and Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard to Alicia Keys and Lorde, to name a few) while his songs have been covered and sampled by scores of artists. Beyond his work with Genesis, Collins has sold an estimated 150 million albums worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. He also remains one of only three artists (including Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson) to sell over 100 million albums both as solo artists and with their respective bands.

Throughout his career, Collins has been celebrated for his indelible contributions to the pop music canon – both as a solo artist as well as a member of Genesis. Among other honors, his solo work has earned him eight Grammys, an Academy Award, six BRITs, and six Ivor Novello Awards. In 1999, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame four years later, while in 2010, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis.