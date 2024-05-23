PHIL COLLINS Classic "In The Air Tonight" Gets The Swing Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

Phil Collins classic "In The Air Tonight", released in 1981, has been given the swing treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song, performed live and in one take, below.

In the video below from AXS TV, released in March 2023, Phil Collins talks with Dan Rather about his first solo hit single, "In The Air Tonight", a track that's received revitalized attention in pop culture in recent years, largely due to its iconic drum solo.