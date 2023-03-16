PHIL COLLINS Hired His GENESIS Predecessor To Sing On One Of His 80s Solo Hits... But Was There Any Bad Blood?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In the space of just over two years, Phil Collins scored twelve Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. 12...that’s insane. And actually, that list includes five #1s, and the lowest single really came in at #7. So, 12 Top 7 singles? And as it just so happens, today we’re covering that #7 song. 'Take Me Home' from his 25 X Platinum album No Jacket Required from 1985. But what makes this story even more compelling, is the fact that Phil Collins hired the singer he once replaced to sing on the track, Peter Gabriel... And when I say replaced, I’m talking about fronting one of the biggest bands of the rock era... Genesis. So you would expect there to be some bad blood. Find out if there was. This is definitely one of my favorite tracks from this artist and honestly, it deserved a higher ranking than it got. Get ready, the story is coming up... next on the Professor Of Rock."