PHIL COLLINS' Son And GENESIS Drummer NIC COLLINS Learns How To Play AVENGED SEVENFOLD's "Almost Easy" As Fast As Possible (Video)

The Drumeo YouTube channel ha shared a new video featuring Genesis drummer and Phil Collins' son, Nic Collins, Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Nic Collins has quite the drumming resume. He's performed with Genesis, Phil Collins, Mike + The Mechanics, and more. So we put him to the test to see how fast he could learn Avenged Sevenfold's 'Almost Easy, which was originally recorded by Jimmy "The Rev" Sullivan. Tune in to see how he goes about learning this incredible drum part."

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.

March

6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena *

18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark

19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena

29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

* Without Sullivan King, featuring support from Vended

Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video: