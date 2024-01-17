PHIL COLLINS' Son And GENESIS Drummer NIC COLLINS Learns How To Play AVENGED SEVENFOLD's "Almost Easy" As Fast As Possible (Video)

The Drumeo YouTube channel ha shared a new video featuring Genesis drummer and Phil Collins' son, Nic Collins, Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Nic Collins has quite the drumming resume. He's performed with Genesis, Phil Collins, Mike + The Mechanics, and more. So we put him to the test to see how fast he could learn Avenged Sevenfold's 'Almost Easy, which was originally recorded by Jimmy "The Rev" Sullivan. Tune in to see how he goes about learning this incredible drum part."

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.

March
6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center 
7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 
9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 
11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena 
13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center 
15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena 
16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena * 
18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark 
19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse 
21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena 
25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena 
26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena 
28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena 
29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 
31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

* Without Sullivan King, featuring support from Vended

Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Nobody"
"We Love You"
"Cosmic"
"Beautiful"
"Easier"
"G"
"(O)rdinary"
"(D)eath"
"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video:



