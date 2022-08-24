PHIL LYNOTT's Uncle On Upcoming "THIN LIZZY Orchestrated" Event - "He’d Be Humble About It, But He’d Be Very Honoured"

Hot Press recently announced that the world-renowned RTÉ Concert Orchestra are taking on their next creative tribute, RTÉ Thin Lizzy Orchestrated.

Part of Wider Than Pictures, a series of events by Singular Artists hosted at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks in Dublin, the orchestra will perform an open air, fully-seated summer night concert shining light on one of Ireland’s iconic rock ‘n roll leaders, Thin Lizzy.

Third in the lineup of events announced by Singular Artists, the concert will take place the the National Museum on August 27. Recently appointed conductor Stephen Bell will lead the orchestra in their performance. Audiences can expect special guest musicians and vocalists and golden renditions of Thin Lizzy’s greatest tracks, from "Old Town" to "Whiskey In The Jar".

Ahead of Thin Lizzy Orchestrated this weekend, Peter Lynott spoke to Hot Press about how his nephew Philip’s legacy is being celebrated over 36 years after his death – and shares his own memories of growing up with the Irish music icon.

It’s a special honour for any artist to have their work recreated by an orchestra, a fact Peter Lynott, who he grew up alongside in Crumlin, is well aware of.

“It’s unreal,” Peter tells Hot Press. “One of my favourite bands was The Beatles, and I knew the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra had done The Beatles’ music. So when I heard about this, I immediately said, ‘Oh my god. The Beatles music was done by an orchestra, and now Phil’s – what a great honour.’ The family is just over the moon about it."

"It just shows how bloody great he was, as an artist," he adds.

What does he reckon Philip would make of an orchestra playing his music? "I know what he’d say to me: ‘Howaya, Skee – what do you think of that?!’ That’s what he used to call me! He’d be humble about it, but he’d be very honoured."

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra, established in 1948, was voted the world’s favourite orchestra in 2015 and has appeared in several Eurovision Song Contests as well as soundtracks to films such as Stephen Rennicks’ Room. One of the more recent performances from RTÉ Orchestra came during lockdown, with a TV tribute to David Bowie featuring members from the Starman’s own band.

Tickets available via Ticketmaster and Singular Artists.