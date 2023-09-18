PHIL LYNOTT - "The Dedication - Remembering Phil" Platform Launched In Celebration Of Late THIN LIZZY Frontman; Two-Day Show Announced

The battle cry is known only too well by all die-hard Phil Lynott fans and we know they are most definitely still “out there”.

The Button Factory, The Rock N Roll Museum, and The Rock Radio Station are delighted to announce a new platform The Dedication - Remembering Phil, to continue the work Smiley Bolger and his team have done keeping the flame alive to acknowledge and celebrate the life and work of Phil Lynott.

A two-day show will take place at The Button Factory in Temple Bar starting on January 3, 2024.

The night will be hosted by Thin Lizzy enthusiast and broadcaster, Roddie Cleere, and will be jam-packed with amazing Irish and international bands, movies, photo exhibitions, and music awards.

Kicking off the action on both nights will be the movie “A Vibe And Dangerous” which will be a fantastic moment to reflect on the legacy set up by Smiley Bolger and his amazing team plus the “Phil Lynott Award” which recognizes the achievement and dedication by industry professionals.

Both nights will have the world’s leading tribute bands performing including The Dedication, Twin Lizzy, and Rude Awakening with the headline act on the 4th Ex Thin Lizzy backbone the one and only Brian Downey's Alive And Dangerous.

A special treat for all Thin Lizzy fans will be the world’s first performance by ex-Thin Lizzy keyboard maestro, Dare frontman Darren Wharton, and his new outfit, Renegade.

Darren will be on vocals and keys bringing a whole new selection of Thin Lizzy hits to the show. Original Thin Lizzy guitarist Mr. Eric Bell will be performing as the show's “Special Guest" creating an amazing moment for all fans.

Paddy Dunning from The Button Factory went on to say, “The Vibe is a globally recognized institution and stands as a testament to the commitment over the decades from Smiley Bolger and his team including Fran Quigley, Pat McGuire, and Cornel Mc Cabe. It is an absolute honor to continue keeping the flame lit to celebrate the incredible songs Phil and Thin Lizzy left us to enjoy. Our team from The Button Factory, The Rock n Roll Museum, and The Rock radio station are committed to delivering amazing shows, supporting established and emerging Thin Lizzy tribute bands, and continuing the legacy set up by The Vibe bringing the Thin Lizzy family together from around Ireland and the world.”

To celebrate the new chapter fans attending the show on the 4th will be given a free T-shirt and collector’s item laminated pass. Fans can avail of a discount on accommodation at The Arlington Hotel. PHILBB

Tickets are available here.